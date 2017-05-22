Education ‘key’ in addressing gender-based violence in SA
This year so far at least 19 children have been murdered in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Salvation Army has called on the government to allocate more resources to combat the surge in violence against women and children in South Africa.
In the Eastern Cape, the body of a three-year-old girl was found in an East London community at the weekend.
She was reported missing on Friday 19 May.
The salvation army's Carin Holmes says education is key in addressing the issue of South Africa's gender-based violence.
“Government can put some money to resource workshops in communities which educate people on different matters, such as how to treat a man or woman. The basic stuff like marriage counselling.”
Referring to a Stats SA demographic and health survey, Holmes says she's shocked by the data revealing one in five partnered women in the country have experienced physical violence at the hands of their partner.
The charity group has called on abusive men to acknowledge their actions and seek help.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
