City of Joburg offers support after missing teen found
The teenager was found by her cousin over the weekend in Park Station in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says its doors are open to support families who are missing their loved ones after a 13-year-old girl, who had been missing for three weeks, was found alive.
A rapid response team organised by Mayor Herman Mashaba last week raided hijacked buildings in the city centre in search of the teenager.
Her stepfather called into 702 last week to ask for help after police apparently declined to assist.
Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse says: “She is a bit shaken up, she is only 13-years-old and I don’t think she fully understands what she’s going through.
“She had mixed emotions, part of her wanted to go back home but we did advise her that she needs professional intervention.”
