CT water restrictions halts construction at retirement resort

The construction company, Clifton Goldridge, has announced the second phase of the resort has been delayed following the metro’s suggestion.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s proposed Level 4 water restrictions has already halted construction at a retirement resort in Strand.

Last week, the Mayoral Committee recommended that council adopts the tighter restrictions and implement it next month.

Restrictions have been put in place as the metro attempts to use what is left of its water resources as sparingly as possible.

Clifton Goldridge says the building of a clubhouse, an undercover heated pool as well as a botanical garden will have to wait in light of Cape Town’s water crisis.Goldridge says the building of a clubhouse, an undercover heated pool as well as a botanical garden will have to wait in light of Cape Town’s water crisis.

In a Facebook post, the retirement resort states, while it is a pity they can't go ahead, it understands that “it comes down to survival now,” saying everyone must do their bit to save water.

Under Level 4 water restrictions, Capetonians will be limited to 100 litres of municipal water use per day.

The topping up of pools and irrigation with municipal water are among the restrictions.

Car washes will only be exempted from the restrictions if they have implemented water recycling in their operations.

The latest data puts dam levels at 21.2% but with the last 10% largely unusable there’s effectively only around 11% left.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)