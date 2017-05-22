Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his death

Piet Byleveld was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which has spread to his spine and other body parts.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of former top cop Piet Byleveld say his health is deteriorating to the point where doctors are unable to assist him anymore.

The most respected detective has worked on biggest cases, including the Donovan Moodley’s case where he was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Leigh Matthews.

His wife says the top cop is in extreme condition and is unable to communicate.

“They are also going to stop monitoring blood pressure and oxygen levels because there is no use monitoring them. It’s a matter of time and we must take it hour by hour now.”