Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his death

Piet Byleveld was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which has spread to his spine and other body parts.

Top cop Piet Byleveld at the Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa on 23 April 23 2012, after visiting Inge Lotz's murder scene. Picture: Gallo Images.
Top cop Piet Byleveld at the Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa on 23 April 23 2012, after visiting Inge Lotz's murder scene. Picture: Gallo Images.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of former top cop Piet Byleveld say his health is deteriorating to the point where doctors are unable to assist him anymore.

The most respected detective has worked on biggest cases, including the Donovan Moodley’s case where he was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Leigh Matthews.

His wife says the top cop is in extreme condition and is unable to communicate.

“They are also going to stop monitoring blood pressure and oxygen levels because there is no use monitoring them. It’s a matter of time and we must take it hour by hour now.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA