Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his death

-
Hackers hit Russian bank customers, planned international cyber raidsWorld
-
France's Macron acts on pledge to clean up politicsWorld
-
Bus plunges 90 meters off Mexican roadside, killing at least 17World
-
Ghana to request extension of IMF programme to Dec 2018World
-
‘Fight against human trafficking cannot be won through one department’Local
-
Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his deathLocal
-
Reports: Nicky Hayden dies following cycling accidentSport
-
City of CT awaits docs for All Blacks, Bokke face-offSport
-
[WATCH] Chelsea legend John Terry retiresWorld
-
Champions Chelsea bid farewell to captain Terry with gold-topped trophySport
-
Djokovic names Agassi as coach after Rome defeat by ZverevSport
-
Dixon wins Indy pole, Fernando Alonso starts fifthSport
-
Liam Payne filled with joy by Bear's smileLifestyle
-
Naomi Watts is OK after Liev Schrieber splitLifestyle
-
Katy Perry lands 25m pay dealLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Pippa Middleton's wedding: A touch of royaltyWorld
-
[LISTEN] SA musician Don Laka talks new album & love for jazzLocal
-
[LISTEN] Study: Accidents more likely to occur closer to homeLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West gets family surrogate offersLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Top moments from 2017 Billboard Music AwardsLifestyle
-
Successful it is: Star Wars earns $7bn in ticket salesLifestyle
-
Cosatu CEC discusses whether to allow Zuma to ever address any of its meetingsLocal
-
Nquthu by-elections: ANC KZN accuses IFP of blackmailing police, IECLocal
-
KZN ANCYL: Khoza threat claim ‘manufactured’ to gain public sympathyLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] The DA’s moment in the maelstromOpinion
-
DA WC leader Madikizela: Birthday bash claims a smear campaignLocal
-
[LISTEN] Cronin: Zuma's resignation in the interest of SA & ANCLocal
-
[OPINION] Eskom is hoping for a tariff hike. It may not get itBusiness
-
[FACT CHECK] Does rooibos tea reduce stress hormones, helping you lose weight?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Protesters echo global cry: democracy isn’t making lives betterOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem of money in politicsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pop music, the bridge to racial segregation?Opinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Is suicide the 3rd leading cause of death for those aged 15-24?Opinion
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
#RandReport: Rand holds gains against dollar, stocks tread waterLocal
-
Brown to face barrage of questions over Molefe’s Eskom reappointmentLocal
-
Ford names James Hackett CEO as challenges mountWorld
-
Maswanganyi: SA aircraft accidents dropped by 50% during past financial yearLocal
-
African Bank may cut over 650 workers for 'sustainable business'Local
-
[LISTEN] Energy Minister to probe unauthorised sale of strategic fuel stockLocal
Byleveld’s wife says ‘it’s just a matter of time’ until his death
Piet Byleveld was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which has spread to his spine and other body parts.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of former top cop Piet Byleveld say his health is deteriorating to the point where doctors are unable to assist him anymore.
The most respected detective has worked on biggest cases, including the Donovan Moodley’s case where he was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Leigh Matthews.
His wife says the top cop is in extreme condition and is unable to communicate.
“They are also going to stop monitoring blood pressure and oxygen levels because there is no use monitoring them. It’s a matter of time and we must take it hour by hour now.”
