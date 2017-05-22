African Bank may cut over 650 workers for 'sustainable business'

The bank would not reveal any further details around its restructuring plans, which could see 652 employees being retrenched.

CAPE TOWN - African Bank says restructuring, which may lead to more than 650 job losses, will lead to a more sustainable business.

The company did not want to divulge much detail around its plans.

The bank was relaunched last year after its holding company was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank in 2014, in a bid to rescue it from collapsing.

In an e-mail, African Bank CEO Brian Riley said: “To achieve the strategy approved by directors, it is essential that the institution continually transforms its business into one that is sustainable over the long term.”

Finance Union Sasbo has lodged an application with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for a facilitation process.

Consultations between the parties will start at the end of the month.