3 Bonteheuwel families lose all belongings in fire

Three dwellings were destroyed in the blaze on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Three Bonteheuwel families have lost all their belongings in a fire.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: "We had no injuries or loss of life. However, the families of these backyard dwellings have lost absolutely everything, including beds and clothing."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)