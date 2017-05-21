Zuma: ANC is a party that delivers & brings prosperity

President Jacob Zuma has urged the residents of Nquthu to vote for the African National Congress ahead of by-elections next week.

NQUTHU - President Jacob Zuma has urged the residents of Nquthu to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of by-elections next week, because it is a party that delivers and brings prosperity to communities.

Zuma was speaking at a Siyanqoba rally in the area, where all political parties have been campaigning over the last few days.

The Nquthu Municipality was dissolved earlier this year after councillors failed to elect leadership seven times.

During the local government elections, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won 15 seats, the ANC 14, National Freedom Party (NFP) 2, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) each each managed to win a single seat.

Over the last few weeks the Nquthu Municipality has become a political battleground as parties sent its most senior leadership on the campaign trail.

On Sunday, President Zuma urged ANC supporters and residents to vote in their numbers for the party because it has shown its capability to bring both freedom and prosperity.

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma told the community that next Wednesday’s by-election is their second chance to secure a majority win.

The president also asked for a moment of silence for the women who have been violently killed in recently at the beginning of his speech.

Zuma said the ANC had been listening to the people of Nquthu and will respond to their challenges.

He says when the party began to govern in 1994, it split government into three tiers precisely so that voters would have their voices heard.

Zuma also spread the message of unity, saying the ANC succeeds when its people work together.

The IFP’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the EFF’s Julius Malema also held addresses on Sunday not far from the ANC event.

