#WeDoTourism: The majestic Mpumalanga
While on the #WeDoTourism wagon, it’s clear that the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ is nothing short of beauty.
Eyewitness News explored Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route on Saturday and got to see some of its biggest attractions.
The route is famous for its rivers and cuisine with a pinch of history and purely breath-taking mountains.
The Blyde River Canyon and its neighbours, the Three Rondavels, have proved to be among the biggest tourist attractions in the province.
The canyon is the third largest in the world and is surrounded by mountains, forests and an overwhelming sense of peace.
Tour guide Excellent Manzini says the “Three Sisters” tell a tale of Chief Maripi Mashile and his wives.
“He was the chief of the Mapulana tribe and was married to Magabolie, Mogoladikwe and Maseroto. They were all honoured with naming these hills after them after the chief defeated the invading Swazi people in a battle.”
But Mpumalanga's beauty is more than just the Three Rondavels and the canyon.
The Bourke’s Luck Potholes boasts a beautiful marriage of two rivers: the Blyde River, meaning “River of Joy”, and the Treur River, meaning the “River of Sorrow”.
The two join, forming the dramatic and flowy pools with waterfalls.
The clear flowing waters coupled with hanging bridges make for calming scenery.
But there is much more to see along the Panorama Route, more activities, food and more memories to be made.
So, join #WeDoTourism and head to Mpumalanga for some mountainous routes filled with history and fun.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
