Tip off leads to rescue of 'kidnapped' teens in Springs
Police in Springs say they were tipped off about a man who allegedly kidnapped teenagers.
They say the man was found with four kidnapped teenagers and a 19-year-old woman.
He was arrested and now faces charges including human trafficking.
The police entered what appeared to be a barber shop and found the victims.
The man will appear in court on Monday.
Police say four of the girls are from Balfour in Mpumalanga while the 19-year-old is from KwaThema in Springs.
The police's Thivhulawi Tshilati says: “The house owner is Nigerian and he couldn’t explain why the girls were in his house. They found pornographic materials in the house. Upon doing a body, search they found drugs in his pocket.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
