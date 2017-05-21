Tip off leads to rescue of 'kidnapped' teens in Springs

Police in Springs say they were tipped off about a man who allegedly kidnapped teenagers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Springs say they were tipped off about a man who allegedly kidnapped teenagers.

They say the man was found with four kidnapped teenagers and a 19-year-old woman.

He was arrested and now faces charges including human trafficking.

The police entered what appeared to be a barber shop and found the victims.

The man will appear in court on Monday.

Police say four of the girls are from Balfour in Mpumalanga while the 19-year-old is from KwaThema in Springs.

The police's Thivhulawi Tshilati says: “The house owner is Nigerian and he couldn’t explain why the girls were in his house. They found pornographic materials in the house. Upon doing a body, search they found drugs in his pocket.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)