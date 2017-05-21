Svitolina wins in Rome after Halep falters in final set
Elina Svitolina won the women's singles at the Italian Open final to claim her fourth title of the season.
SWITZERLAND - Elina Svitolina won the women's singles at the Italian Open final to claim her fourth title of the season on Sunday after her opponent Simona Halep sunk without trace in the final set.
Svitolina's 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory meant she added the Rome crown to the ones she took in Taipei, Dubai and Istanbul.
Halep, who won in Madrid last week, took the first set and, although she rolled her right ankle at one point, the Romanian appeared to be coasting towards a win when she broke in the opening game of the second.
But Svitolina forced her way back into the match, as she hit back to take a 3-1 lead and held off several fightbacks from Halep to level the match in the 12th game.
Svitolina raced to a 5-0 lead in the final set before completing a Tour-leading 31st match win this year.
Elina Svitolina shows her happiness to the photographers while holding her trophy on the #ibi17 red clay! #WTA pic.twitter.com/qOS3QqXYOZ— Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) May 21, 2017
More in Sport
-
Sebastien Bourdais suffers multiple fractures in Indy crash
-
Combrinck at the double as Lions run amok against Bulls
-
Liverpool in Champions League after beating Middlesbrough
-
Chelsea celebrate title, Terry exit with Sunderland defeat
-
Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
-
Coles, Milner-Skudder remain in NZ to recover from injury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.