Six suspected carjacking syndicate members arrested in Jhb

-
EMS: Poor lighting in Cape townships a major problemLocal
-
[LISTEN] Are most people dishonest about their sexuality?Local
-
Venezuela anti-government unrest marks 50th day with huge marchesWorld
-
Trump tells Middle East to ‘drive out’ Islamist extremistsWorld
-
Department welcomes rescue of teens used as sex slaves in SpringsLocal
-
Six suspected carjacking syndicate members arrested in JhbLocal
Popular Topics
-
Combrinck at the double as Lions run amok against BullsSport
-
Svitolina wins in Rome after Halep falters in final setSport
-
Liverpool in Champions League after beating MiddlesbroughSport
-
Chelsea celebrate title, Terry exit with Sunderland defeatSport
-
Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third placeSport
-
Coles, Milner-Skudder remain in NZ to recover from injurySport
Popular Topics
-
Brian May claims Aids cost Freddie Mercury most of his footLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Are most people dishonest about their sexuality?Local
-
#WeDoTourism: The majestic MpumalangaLifestyle
-
Zelda Williams promotes mental health awarenessLifestyle
-
Ruby Rose: Being mean doesn’t suit meLifestyle
-
Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell move in togetherLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Up close and personal with Florence MasebeLifestyle
-
Why this one word swap can make you more successfulLifestyle
-
How high-performers can avoid resentment at workBusiness
-
Makhosi Khoza ‘living in fear after receiving threats from ANCYL’Local
-
‘Moody’s concerned the ANC will split’Local
-
Zuma: ANC is a party that delivers & brings prosperityLocal
-
[LISTEN] UDM leader responds to Nelson Mandela Bay coalition threatLocal
-
MEC Dan Plato to ensure Mbalula keeps promises made in Elsies RiverLocal
-
Solly Mapaila calls on ANC to ‘control’ ZumaLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Protesters echo global cry: democracy isn’t making lives betterOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem of money in politicsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pop music, the bridge to racial segregation?Opinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Is suicide the 3rd leading cause of death for those aged 15-24?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Why Brian Molefe's return to Eskom can’t be justifiedOpinion
-
[OPINION] The shameless spin around EskomOpinion
Popular Topics
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
US and Pacific Rim countries at odds in heated trade meetingBusiness
-
How high-performers can avoid resentment at workBusiness
-
[LISTEN] MD explains General Motors exit from SALocal
-
Lily Mine: Cosatu welcomes compensation to victims’ familiesLocal
-
Zimbabwe to lift a ban on some imported products from South AfricaWorld
-
TPP trade deal members agree to seek way forward without USWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
Six suspected carjacking syndicate members arrested in Jhb
Police say they first arrested four suspects when they found a stolen luxury vehicle in Middleburg two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - A multi-disciplinary operation consisting of police and other crime intelligence units has led to the arrests of six people believed to be part of a carjacking syndicate operating throughout Johannesburg.
Police say they first arrested four suspects when they found a stolen luxury vehicle in Middleburg two weeks ago.
But another two suspects were arrested last week in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, when nine luxury vehicles worth about R7 million in total were uncovered.
Police say they also found a hand-held radio and two firearms during their investigations.
#sapsHQ Multi-disciplinary ops leads to arrest of several suspects believed to part of carjacking syndicate. NP https://t.co/XqPmLhby2l pic.twitter.com/ZC2wVC20Wc— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 21, 2017
The suspects will be appearing before the Lenasia Magistates Court on Monday.
National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says, “These vehicles were reported to have been hijacked in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria area. Also if you look at the number of people that we suspect may have been involved, I think that for now it’s sufficient to suggest that they’re part of a syndicate.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
More in Local
-
EMS: Poor lighting in Cape townships a major problem37 minutes ago
-
[LISTEN] Are most people dishonest about their sexuality?55 minutes ago
-
Department welcomes rescue of teens used as sex slaves in Springsone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: SA must avoid ‘mafia state’ fate2 hours ago
-
Makhosi Khoza ‘living in fear after receiving threats from ANCYL’3 hours ago
-
‘Moody’s concerned the ANC will split’3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.