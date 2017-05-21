Report: King Goodwill Zwelithini’s building project could cost R1bn
The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that a new facility near Nongoma will cost around R1 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the price tag for a new building project, this time for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
The Sunday Times is reporting that a new facility near Nongoma will cost around R1 billion.
With taxpayers already angered by the Nkandla scandal, the paper says even the Zulu royal house has expressed shock at the price tag.
According to the report, King Goodwill Zwelithini is urging that the project to go ahead despite the price.
The paper says the new project is intended to improve the reed dance venue.
Included are plans to replace poor soil in the area with imported soil.
An audit report tabled in Parliament has revealed that consultants have inflated their normal prices by as much as 200%.
The project was apparently put on hold to allow the audit to take place.
The king has already been paid by the state around R550 million over the past decade.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.