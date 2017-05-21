Report: King Goodwill Zwelithini’s building project could cost R1bn

The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that a new facility near Nongoma will cost around R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the price tag for a new building project, this time for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a new facility near Nongoma will cost around R1 billion.

With taxpayers already angered by the Nkandla scandal, the paper says even the Zulu royal house has expressed shock at the price tag.

According to the report, King Goodwill Zwelithini is urging that the project to go ahead despite the price.

The paper says the new project is intended to improve the reed dance venue.

Included are plans to replace poor soil in the area with imported soil.

An audit report tabled in Parliament has revealed that consultants have inflated their normal prices by as much as 200%.

The project was apparently put on hold to allow the audit to take place.

The king has already been paid by the state around R550 million over the past decade.



