NotInMyName: Calls for govt to help stop gender-based violence

JOHANNESBURG – A man involved in a march against gender-based violence in Pretoria says politicians are not doing anything concrete in dealing with the scourge and a clear example of this is the protection of President Jacob Zuma by women within government.

Members of various political parties also participated in the Not in My Name march in Pretoria on Saturday.

Hundreds of people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings following a series of attacks on women over the past few weeks.

Student activist Maisha Magomarela says the root of violence against women in South Africa goes deep, citing a lack of leadership.

"The same president (Jacob Zuma) commits a rape and is protected by people like Bathabile Dlamini. This shows that there’s a lack of leadership in our country."

The president was accused of raping Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, known as Khwezi, in 2005. Zuma pleaded not guilty and said the sex was consensual. The president was acquitted the following year.

Magomarela adds some men are “trash”.

“Some men are trash. They benefit from patriarchy. I am a beneficiary of patriarchy and sexism.”

#notinmyname Organizer Obakeng Motshabi says he doesn't necessarily agree with the sentiment that #MenAreTrash. KS [Video] pic.twitter.com/O4B5QqFbfz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2017

Many politicians have raised their voices against the crisis, including Minister for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu, who says she is devastated by the increasing number of violent cases involving women.

