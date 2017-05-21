Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
Go

Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place

The match was the last for Watford manager Walter Mazzarri with his club finishing two places above the relegation standings after 38 games.

Manchester City players celebrate their 5-0 victory at Watford. Picture: Twitter/@ManCity.
Manchester City players celebrate their 5-0 victory at Watford. Picture: Twitter/@ManCity.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.

City were already 4-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road and finish the season with 78 points, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal and behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kompany opened the scoring with a fourth-minute header from a corner, followed by Sergio Aguero finishing off a counter attack set up by Kevin de Bruyne in the 23rd minute.

Ten minutes later Aguero netted his 33rd goal of the season at the end of another quick attack with Leroy Sane providing the decisive pass.

It was 4-0 in the 42nd minute as Fernandinho powered through the defence to score from close range with another Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus, adding a fifth goal 13 minutes after the break.

The match was the last for Watford manager Walter Mazzarri with his club finishing two places above the relegation standings after 38 games.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA