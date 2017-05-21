Liverpool in Champions League after beating Middlesbrough
Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday.
LONDON - Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday, although they will have to play in a qualifying round after finishing fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City.
Needing a win to make sure of a return to Europe’s premier club competition, Juergen Klopp’s side looked edgy early on but the tension was lifted just before halftime when Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum scored from a clever pass by Roberto Firmino.
In the second half Philippe Coutinho curled in a direct free kick and Adam Lallana added a third goal.
Middlesbrough, who thought they should have had a penalty with the score at 0-0, finished as the lowest Premier League scorers this season with 27 goals.
