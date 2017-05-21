Lily Mine: Cosatu welcomes compensation to victims’ families

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyerende were trapped in a container more than 15 months ago.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s relieved that the Lily Mine and the Mineral Resources Department have compensated the families of the trapped and injured miners, who were caught up when the ground collapsed last year.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyerende were trapped in a container more than 15 months ago.

Their families received R200,000 each and the injured workers received R10,000 each, with the outstanding R40,000 expected to be paid.

Cosatu says although the money has been paid, they want the bodies to be repatriated and a decent funeral.

Spokesman Sizwe Pamla explains: “We are very happy that they have been compensated. We are happy that the department kept its promise and provided compensation to the injured miners family. Hopefully, they’ll raise more funds and ensure they get their additional R40,000.”

