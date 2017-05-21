Kathrada Foundation raises concerns about Palestinian prisoners

Last week, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was joined by several other Cabinet ministers in a 24-hour hunger strike to support Palestinian political prisoners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it's concerned that Palestinian prisoners are continuing with their hunger strike over poor conditions in Israeli prisons while there is a policy of detention without trial in the country.

A discussion will take place at the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism in Johannesburg on Sunday and will include Palestinian diplomat Majed Bamya.

He was instrumental in a campaign to free Palestinian prisoners launched in 2013.

The foundation's Zaakhira Vadi says: “It’s important that this sort of action takes place. The reason is South Arica comes from an apartheid legacy and comes from an apartheid past. We have experience of what hunger strikes are, after detainees had to go on hunger strikes.”

