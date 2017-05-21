Popular Topics
Go

JMPD nabs 14 speeding drivers

They were arrested for driving excessive speeds on the N1 south in Roodepoort.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say 14 motorists who were arrested for speeding will appear in the city's magistrates court on Monday.

They were arrested for driving excessive speeds on the N1 south in Roodepoort.

The JMPD says the arrests are part of their efforts to curb reckless driving in the area.

Spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “The drivers were driving in an excess of 160km/h in a 120km/h zone. The drivers were released on bail of R1,500 each and will appear in court on Monday morning.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

