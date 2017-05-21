Girl (3) found dead after being reported missing
The body of a three-year-old girl has been found after she'd been missing since Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The body of a three-year-old girl has been found after she'd been missing since Friday.
East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala says no one has been arrested for her murder yet.
Mqala says the girl was last seen playing with her friends outside her home.
“Approximately at 4pm on Friday the parents noticed that the child is not back at home. They asked her friends for her whereabouts and searched for her around the area but no one knew her location. Authorities were then dispatched to the crime scene to search for the child.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
