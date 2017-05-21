Popular Topics
Family & friends to bid final farewell to Oupa Duma

Duma was shot dead along with his friend outside a pub in Soweto a week ago.

The late Oupa "Chom Chom" Duma. Picture: facebook.com
The late Oupa "Chom Chom" Duma. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A friend of former generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo, Oupa Duma, will be laid to rest in Soweto today.

Duma was shot dead along with his friend outside a pub in Soweto a week ago, while trying to help two women who had been robbed.

Four men have been arrested in connection with their murders.

WATCH: Mandla Hlatshwayo gunned down at Pimville pub

Hlatshwayo was laid to rest at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Saturday.

Television personality Mpho Tsedu who spoke at the funeral and called on government to bring back the death penalty.

“If you are not sure then ask us as the people whether we want the death penalty. Have a referendum. We will tell you. Otherwise, whose voice are you listening to because the people are tired of crime.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

