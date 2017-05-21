Family & friends to bid final farewell to Oupa Duma
Duma was shot dead along with his friend outside a pub in Soweto a week ago.
JOHANNESBURG - A friend of former generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo, Oupa Duma, will be laid to rest in Soweto today.
Duma was shot dead along with his friend outside a pub in Soweto a week ago, while trying to help two women who had been robbed.
Four men have been arrested in connection with their murders.
WATCH: Mandla Hlatshwayo gunned down at Pimville pub
Hlatshwayo was laid to rest at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Saturday.
Television personality Mpho Tsedu who spoke at the funeral and called on government to bring back the death penalty.
“If you are not sure then ask us as the people whether we want the death penalty. Have a referendum. We will tell you. Otherwise, whose voice are you listening to because the people are tired of crime.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Missing 13-year-old JHB girl found alive
-
Rhodes University takes a stand against gender-based violence
-
[WATCH] Thousands turn up for Mandla Hlatswayo's funeral
-
Lily Mine: Cosatu welcomes compensation to victims’ families
-
Ramaphosa urges graduates to create new opportunities
-
#NotInMyName: Calls for govt to help stop gender-based violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.