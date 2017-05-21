Department welcomes rescue of teens used as sex slaves in Springs
The girls who are aged between 14 and 19 years old have been taken to a place of safety where they'll receive rehabilitation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department has welcomed the rescue of five teenage girls who were used as sex slaves in Springs on the East Rand.
The girls who are aged between 14 and 19 years old have been taken to a place of safety where they'll receive rehabilitation.
They were rescued on Friday afternoon when police received a tip-off about trafficking in the area.
A 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested and will be appearing on charges of human trafficking on Monday.
The department’s Mbangwa Xaba says, “They’ve been taken to a place of safety and will be provided with the necessary care. As the department, we’ll do everything in our powers to help them get back their lives.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
