Cops confirm arrest of teen linked to Springs human trafficking syndicate
It follows the arrest of a 42-year-old man on Friday after police received information that he had trafficked women.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old girl linked to an alleged human trafficking syndicate in Springs on the East Rand.
It follows the arrest of a 42-year-old man on Friday after police received information that he had trafficked women.
The suspect was found with four teenage girls and a 19-year-old woman.
Drugs and pornographic material was also discovered.
Police believe the 17-year-old girl was the “mastermind”, recruiting the young girls to be trafficked.
Spokesperson Thivhulawi Tshilate says, “We arrested her on Friday but we need to verify the information that was supplied to us by informers. It was reported that she’s involved in recruiting young girls to the house.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
