Chelsea celebrate title, Terry exit with Sunderland defeat
Most of the Chelsea players, as though warming up for the FA Cup final next Saturday, had a pop at the beleaguered Sunderland goal during the game.
LONDON - Chelsea celebrated their title and captain John Terry’s last game at Stamford Bridge with a 5-1 defeat of relegated Sunderland on Sunday, bringing their season’s Premier League win tally to a record 30 games.
A third-minute goal on the rebound from Sunderland’s Javier Manquillo did not mar the festivities and five minutes later Willian equalised after sustained Chelsea pressure.
Eden Hazard made it 2-1 with a classic low shot into the bottom corner, Pedro scored a third goal with a header in the 77th and Michy Batshuayi added two late goals before officials wheeled on a mobile stage for the trophy presentation.
Antonio Conte, aiming for the double in his first season in charge, brought Terry off in the 26th minute - his shirt number - to a standing ovation. The former England captain wept as he hugged his team mates and ended a 22-year career at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League trophy is back where it belongs! #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/AVWkXKcvEg— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2017
