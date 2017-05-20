[UPDATE] Kidnapped AbaThembu king-elect Mankunku Dalindyebo found

Dalindyebo, who is set to take over from his brother Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king, was reported missing by his family on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - AbaThembu king-elect Jongisizwe Mankunku Dalindyebo who was apparently abducted has been found.

A case of kidnapping was lodged after he was apparently accosted and bundled into a bakkie by four armed men in Mthatha on Friday.

Mthatha police spokesperson Mzukisi Fatyela says, “He was found unhurt in Mthatha and we’re still proposing some few questions regarding the kidnapping.”

The details of how the AbaThembu monarch was found are still unclear.

Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo is the brother of jailed King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, who began a 12-year sentence in December 2015 for arson, kidnapping and assault.

“He was abducted in Mthatha at 16.30 (14.30 GMT) and that is all the information we have. The police are looking for him and those who took him,” police spokesman Mzukisi Fatyela told Reuters. There was no known motive.

The brothers are traditional leaders of Mandela’s clan in a poor, rural region of the Eastern Cape.

South Africa recognises several royal families, who command considerable respect, especially in the countryside.

Local media reported that the family has been at loggerheads over who should assume the role of acting king as the monarch serves his prison sentence, with some backing Prince Mankunku’s claim to the throne.

The provincial government in February officially recognised the king’s son as the acting ruler of the nation.

