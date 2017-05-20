Tshwane budget ‘brings relief’ to consumers

The mayor says years of steep rate increases have put pressure on consumers.

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the city's new budget has brought relief to consumers who live in the most expensive metro in the country.

Msimanga was speaking at a briefing in Centurion on Friday, a day after delivering his inaugural budget in council.

The mayor says years of steep rate increases have put pressure on consumers.

“Tshwane is the most expensive when it comes to rates and taxes. We wanted to bring relief. We are also cognisant of the fact that you can’t just cut revenue like that.”

Electricity will increase by just 1.8%, water by 10.2% and refuse removal by 7.5%, a 2% increase on average.

“We decided not to increase by exorbitant amounts.”

Mismanage announced R600 million infrastructure upgrade of the city’s industrial areas, to encourage economic development and job creation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)