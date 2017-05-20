‘Task team established to probe IPP programme concerns’

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the IPP programme is key in driving radical economic transformation.

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says a task team has been established to probe the concerns raised around the Independent Power Producers programme.

She made the comment during her speech at the department's budget vote in Parliament on Friday.

Kubayi says the IPP programme is key in driving radical economic transformation, saying they’ll be looking at ways to best assist small and medium enterprises to participate in the programme.

She says the team, comprised of members from both the Energy and Public Enterprises Departments, will investigate concerns raised by Eskom.

“To make sure that we’re able to verify the facts. Is what’s being raised by Eskom valid and reasonable? if not, then from a ministerial point of view we can be able to deal with it. If what’s being done at IPP has long term effects to Eskom; how do we find solutions to it.”

In her speech, Kubayi also said she’s come to the conclusion that the country is ready for a new refinery investment.

Deputy Minister Thembisile Majola agrees.

“I don’t think it’s a question of saying once we look at refining capacity it’s going to close. It’s obviously not going to be sufficient because the requirements are growing daily.”

