‘Stories of murdered Rhodes students reflect dangers faced by women’

CAPE TOWN - Rhodes University has joined the call urging men to be part of the discussion around gender-based violence and their role in fighting the scourge.

This as many in the country are reeling after several reported attacks on women, shining the spotlight on the plight of those who are abused by their male partners and men in general.

Hundreds of people have marched across the country in an attempt to start a conversation against gender-based violence and to call on authorities to take action.

Anelisa Dulaze, Amanda Tweyi and Lelona Fufu all Rhodes University students were recently murdered by men.

The institution says their stories reflect dangers faced by women daily in the country.

The university this week also handed a 10-year ban to a final year student who was found guilty of rape by a Disciplinary Board for Sexual Offences.

The student has not been tried in a Criminal Court.

But Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela made it clear the institution has a zero-tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.

Mabizela hope the verdict would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders and encourage those who’ve experience such abuse, to report it.

