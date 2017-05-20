‘Stories of murdered Rhodes students reflect dangers faced by women’
Rhodes University has joined the call urging men to be part of the discussion around gender-based violence and their role in fighting the scourge.
CAPE TOWN - Rhodes University has joined the call urging men to be part of the discussion around gender-based violence and their role in fighting the scourge.
This as many in the country are reeling after several reported attacks on women, shining the spotlight on the plight of those who are abused by their male partners and men in general.
Hundreds of people have marched across the country in an attempt to start a conversation against gender-based violence and to call on authorities to take action.
Anelisa Dulaze, Amanda Tweyi and Lelona Fufu all Rhodes University students were recently murdered by men.
The institution says their stories reflect dangers faced by women daily in the country.
The university this week also handed a 10-year ban to a final year student who was found guilty of rape by a Disciplinary Board for Sexual Offences.
The student has not been tried in a Criminal Court.
But Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela made it clear the institution has a zero-tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.
Mabizela hope the verdict would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders and encourage those who’ve experience such abuse, to report it.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Kidnapping of king-elect Jongisizwe Dalindyebo ‘was a hoax’
-
#MandlaHlatshwayo: ‘How dare they take his life and shoes?’
-
MEC Plato urges communities to work together to protect women, children
-
Hawks investigating after parcel bomb explosion in Durban
-
‘Task team established to probe IPP programme concerns’
-
Social grant crisis should not have happened - Sassa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.