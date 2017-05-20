Social grant crisis should not have happened - Sassa

The agency is in June expected to submit a report to the Constitutional Court on the implementation of the order, which declared the CPS contract illegal.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has acknowledged the social grant crisis should not have happened.

Briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on social development on Friday, Sassa indicated a new service provider will be appointed by December.

The agency is next month expected to submit a report to the Constitutional Court on the implementation of the order, which declared the Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) contract illegal.

Sassa chief executive Thokozani Magwaza says, “One thing that we all agree on is that it should have not happened that we must be compelled by the court and find ourselves in this situation where we have to report to so many people, as it is happening.”

Magwaza says the court order has placed the agency under the pressure.

“It puts a burden on us as it means we have to pull some people from the normal day-to-day work and concentrate on meeting the deadline. We have to get everybody in so as to start discussions on who are we going to send to court.”

