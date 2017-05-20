Sassa: Plan set in motion to take over grant distribution

Sassa has indicated a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be appointed by December.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says plans are in motion to ensure it takes over full control of the distribution of social grants.

Briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on social development on Friday, Sassa indicated a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be appointed by December.

In the presentation of the agency's annual performance plan and R7,7 billion budget, officials confirmed talks with the Post Office but added nothing has been finalised.

Sassa officials told members of Parliament the agency has nominated 23 experts to assist it with taking control of social grant payments.

Their names were submitted to the Constitutional Court this week.

Sassa project manager Zodwa Mvulane says this process will run parallel to their search for a new service provider.

“It could be any other [service provider], including the South African Post Office, to ensure payments are made come 1 April.”

The agency is also looking into reviving its bank account to ensure social grants are dispensed directly from it instead of the service provider's.

These details and timelines will apparently be contained in a report back to the Constitutional Court on the implementation of its order next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)