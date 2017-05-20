Sassa: Plan set in motion to take over grant distribution
Sassa has indicated a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be appointed by December.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says plans are in motion to ensure it takes over full control of the distribution of social grants.
Briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on social development on Friday, Sassa indicated a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be appointed by December.
In the presentation of the agency's annual performance plan and R7,7 billion budget, officials confirmed talks with the Post Office but added nothing has been finalised.
Sassa officials told members of Parliament the agency has nominated 23 experts to assist it with taking control of social grant payments.
Their names were submitted to the Constitutional Court this week.
Sassa project manager Zodwa Mvulane says this process will run parallel to their search for a new service provider.
“It could be any other [service provider], including the South African Post Office, to ensure payments are made come 1 April.”
The agency is also looking into reviving its bank account to ensure social grants are dispensed directly from it instead of the service provider's.
These details and timelines will apparently be contained in a report back to the Constitutional Court on the implementation of its order next month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.