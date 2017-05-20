SACP expresses dissatisfaction with ANC
The party’s general secretary says the state the ANC is in now doesn't make them proud of the movement.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says while there are several members of the African National Congress (ANC) who are dual members of the communist party, many are not proud of the governing party in its current state.
Nzimande was speaking at the SACP’s imbizo in Boksburg on Friday.
The ANC’s alliance partner says the gathering aimed to come up with solutions to get the country and the governing party out of a “crisis”.
Several senior ANC leaders have criticised the SACP and Congress of South African Trade Unions for calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down, saying the alliance partners must focus on uniting their organisations and stay out of the ANC's leadership battles.
But Nzimande doesn't agree.
“They’re telling us not to talk about the ANC as if the ANC is private property. We have a claim to the ANC as communists, not because we’re communists, because of the role we’ve played in building this organisation.”
He says the state the ANC is in now doesn't make them proud of the movement.
“Those of us who are members of the ANC, it’s our African National Congress. We are not very proud of how it looks at the moment.”
WATCH: SACP imbizo
'OWN GOALS'
ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, who also addressed the imbizo, condemned his party for creating a space for criticism following “silly mistakes”.
Mantashe says the party needs to stop scoring its own goals.
“The ANC also creates space by committing what I describe as silly mistakes. Those silly mistakes open us up. We need to deal with them and correct them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
