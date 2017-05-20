PowerBall results: Friday 19 May 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 19 May are as follows:

PowerBall: 1, 9, 2, 37, 17 PowerBall: 7

PowerBall Plus: 34, 35, 24, 3, 44 PowerBall: 14

