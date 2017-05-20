Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a boy was found on Friday.

Police van. Picture: SAPS.
Police van. Picture: SAPS.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after a boy's body was found on Friday.

Authorities believe the body may be that of a nine-year-old reported missing earlier this week.

It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with his friends outside his school on Tuesday when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.

Police then launched an intensive search for him.

The body was found in a field opposite the Lenz Public Secondary School.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “Police believe it might be the body of the boy reported missing on 16 May. We don’t know the cause of death, but we will be investigating."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA