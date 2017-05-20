Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia
Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a boy was found on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after a boy's body was found on Friday.
Authorities believe the body may be that of a nine-year-old reported missing earlier this week.
It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with his friends outside his school on Tuesday when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.
Police then launched an intensive search for him.
The body was found in a field opposite the Lenz Public Secondary School.
The police's Kay Makhubele says: “Police believe it might be the body of the boy reported missing on 16 May. We don’t know the cause of death, but we will be investigating."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Tshwane budget ‘brings relief’ to consumers
-
WC man (64) goes back to court next week following wife's murder
-
Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to rest
-
Mpumalanga family grapples with teen’s death
-
Durban family members in serious condition after opening parcel bomb
-
'More needs to be done to address gender-based violence in SA'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.