Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after a boy's body was found on Friday.

Authorities believe the body may be that of a nine-year-old reported missing earlier this week.

It's understood Keketso Mahlakwana was playing with his friends outside his school on Tuesday when he was apparently taken by people in a white minibus taxi.

Police then launched an intensive search for him.

The body was found in a field opposite the Lenz Public Secondary School.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “Police believe it might be the body of the boy reported missing on 16 May. We don’t know the cause of death, but we will be investigating."

