Over 40 malnourished horses rescued in Philippi
The first batch of 29 horses were confiscated from a farm in Philippi earlier this month after they were abandoned.
CAPE TOWN - More than 41 malnourished horses have been saved in Philippi but their rescuers need help in taking care of them.
The Peninsula Equine led by Dr John Charles is helping treat the animals being housed at the SPCA's branch in Grassy Park.
Charles says the horses were in a terrible condition when they were found.
“literally malnourished, emaciated and cachectic. They were in a bad way so together with my clients we’ve been feeding and rehoming the horses. And mainly with donations we have been able to care for them.”
Charles adds after 12 more horses were rescued on Friday they are in need of more assistance.
“We need loose fern and dewormers among other things.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
