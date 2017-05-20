Outsourcing Must Fall movement to meet as protest looms at TUT

The movement is demanding a minimum salary of R5,000 a month as agreed before for workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Outsourcing Must Fall movement says its members at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will be meeting on Saturday to discuss a day of action at the institution.

It says students and part-time lecturers will join them to discuss their own grievances against management, as they plan to protest over a salary dispute among others.

The movement is demanding a minimum salary of R5,000 a month as agreed before, but accuses management of only wanting to pay R3,800.

It says TUT management has broken the agreement they signed in February 2016.

Mametlwe Sebei, the movement’s spokesperson, says: “They have no interest in the stability of the institution or maintaining a stable relationship with their workers, who they negotiated with in good faith.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)