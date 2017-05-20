Outsourcing Must Fall movement to meet as protest looms at TUT
The movement is demanding a minimum salary of R5,000 a month as agreed before for workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Outsourcing Must Fall movement says its members at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will be meeting on Saturday to discuss a day of action at the institution.
It says students and part-time lecturers will join them to discuss their own grievances against management, as they plan to protest over a salary dispute among others.
The movement is demanding a minimum salary of R5,000 a month as agreed before, but accuses management of only wanting to pay R3,800.
It says TUT management has broken the agreement they signed in February 2016.
Mametlwe Sebei, the movement’s spokesperson, says: “They have no interest in the stability of the institution or maintaining a stable relationship with their workers, who they negotiated with in good faith.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to rest today
-
Mpumalanga family grapples with teen’s death
-
Durban family members in serious condition after opening parcel bomb
-
'More needs to be done to address gender-based violence in SA'
-
EFF to Coligny residents: Protest until accused are jailed
-
Sassa: Plan set in motion to take over grant distribution
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.