#NotInMyName march: Men encouraged to speak out on abuse

The crowd has grown exponentially as its moves through the city centre, in support of the ‘not in my name’ campaign against abuse.

Several people marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the abuse of women and children. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Several people marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the abuse of women and children. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
43 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The crowd moving towards the Union Buildings in Pretoria continues to grow as hundreds gather to say no to the abuse against women and children.

Organisers of the event say it’s time that men speak out.

The Saturday march came in the wake of the recent murders of women and children across the country.

Kholofelo Masha, a march organiser, says the demonstration is about the active involvement of men in the fight against the abuse of women.

“For a long time, men have been very quiet. You hear a lady screaming next door, you decide to sleep when you know there is a problem next door. If they shoot us, we’ll shoot them and if they fight us, we’ll fight them. No man should beat a woman or rape a woman while you’re watching.”

Organisers say it’s also up to communities to become spaces where women can reach out to someone if they are being abused.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

