NotInMyName: Dozens march to Union Buildings against women abuse

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of people are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria under the “not in my name” campaign against women abuse on Saturday.

This comes in the wake of the murders of several women and children in the country in recent weeks.

The march is being led by police and bikers.

A demonstrator has encouraged young women to reach out to those they trust.

#notinmyname March against women abuse to Union Buildings underway here in Pretoria. KS pic.twitter.com/ODRPcW1maE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2017

Government has raised its concerns at the scourge, saying more needs to be done to prevent the abuse of women and children.

Deputy Justice Minister John has described the recent attacks on women and children as "horrific".

“These cases are really horrific and they’re a terrible reflection of humanity. We will do whatever we can to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and tried in court.”

At the same time, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says many women in society live through abuse, hoping that their abusive relationships will change.

She was speaking at the funeral service of Karabo Mokoena in Soweto on Friday.

The 22-year-old's burnt body was found in Lyndhurst last month. She was allegedly burnt and killed by her boyfriend.

Dlamini says if nothing is done about women abuse, there will be more cases like Mokoena’s.

The minister encouraged women to recognise the warning signs of abuse and leave their relationships.

Dlamini says so often there are signs when a man has abusive behaviour, such as using derogatory words, making fun of a woman’s physical appearance and using manipulative behaviour.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)