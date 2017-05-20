Nehawu vows to continue strike at University of Pretoria
On Friday, Nehawu members embarked on strike and picket action at the university over salary increases and a 13th cheque.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says they’re continuing with their strike at the University of Pretoria, where an open day is underway.
The striking workers made their way onto the campus where they were removed by police.
The university has since obtained a court order prohibiting Nehawu from protesting inside their premises.
Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says they will not be intimidated by the university’s scare tactics.
“We’ll not try to go inside the university, we’ll be protesting outside. We see the interdict as nothing but an intimidation tactic used by the university to try and deter workers from exercising our rights to protest.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
