Mpumalanga family grapples with teen’s death

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 16-year-old Mpumalanga boy who was shot dead during a protest in Standerton say they are shocked by his death.

Tshepo Dube was shot dead during a service delivery protest in the area this week.

Dube was among protesters marching to the Lekwa Local Municipality, accusing it of corruption which has led to service delivery delays.

He was declared dead on arrival at the local hospital, while another teenager was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating whether a member of the police used live ammunition.

The teenager’s grandmother, Julia Dube, says she wants justice to prevail.

“This is very hurtful. We are very sad by what has happened, especially as it was done by someone who was meant to protect us. Police are meant to protect us.”

