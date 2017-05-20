Hawks investigating after parcel bomb explosion in Durban

A Durban family was injured when a parcel bomb exploded at their home on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police say cases of attempted murder and contravention of the Explosives Act have been referred to the Hawks.

It's after a Durban family was injured when a parcel bomb exploded at their home on Friday.

The package was delivered to the Khan family’s home in Berea and exploded after they opened it.

The three family members who were injured in the blast are recovering in hospital.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says their investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.

“We can confirm that the matter has been referred to the Hawks for further investigation. We’ve given it to an experience colonel whose busy with the case as we speak to make sure that we bring those who’ve perpetrated this very dangerous thing to book as soon as possible.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)