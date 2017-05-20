'More needs to be done to address gender-based violence in SA'

This comes in the wake of the murders of several women and children in the country in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - As gender-based violence in the country comes under the spotlight, Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery says more needs to be done to prevent the scourge.

Statistics show a woman is killed by a current or former intimate partner every six hours in South Africa.

Jeffery has described the recent attacks on women and children as "horrific".

“These cases are really horrific and they’re a terrible reflection of humanity. We will do whatever we can to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and tried in court.”

Jeffery expressed his concern about crimes committed by people known by victims.

“The key issues is what is going wrong in society for men to do this and what can we do in society to prevent this.”

He adds the department is in partnership with Unicef to develop a new sexual offences courts model, involving less resources and costs for areas experiencing infrastructural challenges, such as rural regions.

ACTION

In the wake of the debate around gender-based violence in the country, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says many women in society live through abuse with hopes that the abusive relationship will change.

She was speaking at the funeral of slain 22-year-old of Karabo Mokoena, whose burnt body was found in Lyndhurst last month after allegedly being killed by her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe.

The minister says there will be more cases like this if nothing is done about women abuse.

Dlamini encouraged women who see these signs to leave the relationship.

“We are going to count you as a statistic.”

Dlamini says so there are signs when a man has abusive behaviour, such as using derogatory words, making fun of a woman’s physical appearance and using manipulative behaviour.

