Family of Carl Schoombie ready to pick up pieces

Brent Henry and Jaune Jacobs were sentenced to life in prison in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The family members of murdered Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie says they can begin to pick up the pieces now that his killers have been brought to book.

They fatally assaulted the 27-year-old after accusing him of starting trouble at a Claremont nightclub in November 2015.

Lee Schoombie says he'll continue to fight for justice for other murder victims like his brother.

Schoombie and relatives embraced when judge Robert Henney sentenced Henry and Jacobs to life behind bars.

The convicted killers showed no emotion as they were handcuffed and led down to the holding cells, while their relatives in the public gallery were sobbing.

Henney told the court Henry and Jacobs had ample opportunity to consider their actions, but instead continued to brutally and incessantly beat and kick a man who could not defend himself.

He found the two had failed to take responsibility for their actions and had not shown any remorse.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)