Family of Carl Schoombie ready to pick up pieces
Brent Henry and Jaune Jacobs were sentenced to life in prison in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The family members of murdered Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie says they can begin to pick up the pieces now that his killers have been brought to book.
Brent Henry and Jaune Jacobs were sentenced to life in prison in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
They fatally assaulted the 27-year-old after accusing him of starting trouble at a Claremont nightclub in November 2015.
Lee Schoombie says he'll continue to fight for justice for other murder victims like his brother.
Schoombie and relatives embraced when judge Robert Henney sentenced Henry and Jacobs to life behind bars.
The convicted killers showed no emotion as they were handcuffed and led down to the holding cells, while their relatives in the public gallery were sobbing.
Henney told the court Henry and Jacobs had ample opportunity to consider their actions, but instead continued to brutally and incessantly beat and kick a man who could not defend himself.
He found the two had failed to take responsibility for their actions and had not shown any remorse.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#NotInMyName march: Men encouraged to speak out on abuse
-
Cop linked to Mpumalanga teen’s murder to face 'full might of law'
-
Mbalula: No woman should be turned away from a police station
-
[WATCH] Karabo Mokoena remembered as bold and brave
-
#NotInMyName: Dozens march to Union Buildings against women abuse
-
Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.