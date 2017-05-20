EFF to Coligny residents: Protest until accused are jailed
Hundreds of EFF supporters from the small North West town marched to the police station on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has urged residents in Coligny to continue protesting until two men accused of allegedly killing a teenage boy are sent to jail.
The men claim they caught Matlhomola Moshoeu stealing sunflowers at the farm they work on. They claim the teenager jumped off their bakkie and died while they were taking him to the police station.
Hundreds of EFF supporters from the small North West town marched to the police station on Friday, where they handed over a memorandum in protest over policing in the area.
The march was sparked when two farm workers accused of killing a 16-year-old boy were granted bail of R5,000 each.
But community members were outraged, saying the local police are biased toward white people.
Residents have complained about police overlooking cases which involve white suspects.
EFF chair in the North West Betty Diale has called on police to treat all cases equally.
“The EFF encourages the community of Coligny to continue protesting until Matlhomola's murderers are placed in jail. Police officers must stop favouring white people on cases of racism.”
