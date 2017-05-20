Durban family members in serious condition after opening parcel bomb

Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to rest
Local
It's understood the package was delivered to the family on Essenwood Road on Friday.
JOHANNEBSURG - Three family members are in a serious condition in hospital after a parcel bomb exploded at their home in Durban.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says they’re investigating and no arrests have been made yet.
“The family members were seated in their house at Essenwood Road when they received a parcel. They opened the parcel and it exploded. Three family members sustained serious injuries.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
