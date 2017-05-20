Cop linked to Mpumalanga teen’s murder to face 'full might of law'

Tshepo Dube was shot dead, allegedly by a policeman.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga say the officer who is allegedly behind the death of a 16-year-old boy will face the full might of the law.

Tshepo Dube was shot dead, allegedly by a policeman, during a service delivery protest in Standerton.

He was among protesters marching to the Lekwa Local Municipality, accusing it of corruption which has led to service delivery delays.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating whether live ammunition to disperse violent protesters.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi says: “The circumstances will be investigated by Ipid. They will determine whether police did their work correctly or not.”

