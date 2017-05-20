Cop linked to Mpumalanga teen’s murder to face 'full might of law'
Tshepo Dube was shot dead, allegedly by a policeman.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga say the officer who is allegedly behind the death of a 16-year-old boy will face the full might of the law.
Tshepo Dube was shot dead, allegedly by a policeman, during a service delivery protest in Standerton.
He was among protesters marching to the Lekwa Local Municipality, accusing it of corruption which has led to service delivery delays.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating whether live ammunition to disperse violent protesters.
The police’s Leonard Hlathi says: “The circumstances will be investigated by Ipid. They will determine whether police did their work correctly or not.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#NotInMyName march: Men encouraged to speak out on abuse
-
Family of Carl Schoombie ready to pick up pieces
-
Mbalula: No woman should be turned away from a police station
-
[WATCH] Karabo Mokoena remembered as bold and brave
-
#NotInMyName: Dozens march to Union Buildings against women abuse
-
Police probe murder after boy’s body found in Lenasia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.