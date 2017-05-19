Three injured in Durban after opening parcel bomb

The police and the bomb squad are investigating and no arrests have yet been made.

JOHANNESBURG – Three family members have sustained serious injuries after a parcel bomb exploded at their home in Durban.

It's understood the package was delivered to the family on Essenwood Road earlier this afternoon.

The police's Nqobile Gwala says police and the bomb squad are now investigating and no arrests have yet been made.

“The family members were seated in their house at Essenwood Road when they received a parcel. They opened the parcel and it exploded. Three family members sustained serious injuries.”