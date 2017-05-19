SACC: Govt has lost moral legitimacy

SACC’s general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says their report demonstrates that the country is slowly becoming a mafia state.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says while it believes the government has lost its moral legitimacy, the question that needs to be asked is whether it has violated its constitutional mandate through its conduct.

On Thursday, the organisation released its so-called unburdening report which reveals damning information given by current and former government employees on how the state has been captured by private individuals.

SACC’s general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says their report, which shows inappropriate control of the state by people close to President Jacob Zuma, demonstrates that the country is slowly becoming a mafia state.

“What now appears to be chaos and instability in the government may well be a systemic design of the madness that ills our governmental environment.”

He says that by allowing state capture to happen, a question must be asked on whether the government has failed to secure the wellbeing of South Africans.

“The present government has lost moral legitimacy. The question that has been raised is; does the action of the government render it to have lost its constitutional mandate?”

The organisation says it's critical that the African National Congress (ANC) acts on the allegations contained in their report.