SACC: Govt has lost moral legitimacy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

SACC: Govt has lost moral legitimacy

SACC’s general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says their report demonstrates that the country is slowly becoming a mafia state.

South African Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. Picture: sacc.org.za
South African Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. Picture: sacc.org.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says while it believes the government has lost its moral legitimacy, the question that needs to be asked is whether it has violated its constitutional mandate through its conduct.

On Thursday, the organisation released its so-called unburdening report which reveals damning information given by current and former government employees on how the state has been captured by private individuals.

SACC’s general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says their report, which shows inappropriate control of the state by people close to President Jacob Zuma, demonstrates that the country is slowly becoming a mafia state.

“What now appears to be chaos and instability in the government may well be a systemic design of the madness that ills our governmental environment.”

He says that by allowing state capture to happen, a question must be asked on whether the government has failed to secure the wellbeing of South Africans.

“The present government has lost moral legitimacy. The question that has been raised is; does the action of the government render it to have lost its constitutional mandate?”

The organisation says it's critical that the African National Congress (ANC) acts on the allegations contained in their report.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA