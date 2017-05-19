Police look into why father of missing teen was denied help

A father yesterday said that he was turned away by an officer at the Johannesburg Central Police station when he reported his 13-year-old daughter was missing.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say there are no limitations when it comes to assisting members of the public when reporting cases.

Police are continuing their search for the teenager after raiding hijacked buildings in the CBD.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says action will be taken against the officer who turned the parent away.

“We are looking into why he didn’t offer service to the father of the victim. If it is found that he didn’t follow the right processes, we will deal with it departmentally.”