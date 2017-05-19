Nzimande: Molefe's reappointment absurd, perverse

Blade Nzimande has told those attending the SACP imbizo that they are not happy with how the ANC handled the reappoint of Brian Molefe to Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has described the return of Brian Molefe to Eskom as perverse, warning that the African National Congress (ANC) will pay the price for this.

Nzimande was addressing the SACP imbizo at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

The ANC's alliance partner says it wants to come out of the meeting with a detailed plan on how to get the country and the governing party out of a crisis.

Brian Molefe, who resigned as Eskom's chief executive officer last year after being connected to the Gupta family in the Public Protector's State of Capture report, has now been reinstated.

While the ANC has ordered Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown t o rescind Molefe's re-appointment to Eskom, Nzimande doesn't seem happy with how the ANC has handled the issue.

“We don’t understand how you reemploy Brian Molefe at Eskom, it just doesn’t make sense. It’s absurd. It’s like we are taking perversion for normality; that’s perverse. We can’t allow perversion to be a normality. “

He says the party has a lot to lose from this.

“…And who pays the price? It’s the ANC ultimately.”

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe assured the gathering that the issue of Molefe is being handled, saying he doesn't want to discuss it as processes are underway around the issue.

