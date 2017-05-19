Minister Shabangu says women in SA living with monsters
Speaking at Karabo Mokoena’s funeral, Shabangu said there needs to be a greater determination by society in dealing with women and child abuse.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu says the killing of Karabo Mokoena, allegedly by her boyfriend, shows women in South Africa are living with monsters.
She says families, communities and churches must rally behind supporting women against abuse.
Shabangu was speaking at Mokoena’s funeral this afternoon.
The minister says there needs to be a greater determination by society in dealing with women and child abuse.
Shabangu, who spoke after Minister Bathabile Dlamini, says men need to take a stand against this violence.
“We want to hear the voice of men speaking against the abuse, killings, rape and the evil spirit which continues to haunt women.”
She says men are letting women down.
“If they continue to be silent, they will also be as guilty as those who commit these crimes.”
Mokoena burnt body was found in Lyndhurst last month. Her boyfriend has been arrested.
The 22-year-old has been buried at the Westpark cemetery.
