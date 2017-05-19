Mantashe: Saying 'put the country ahead of ANC' is problematic

Speaking at the SACP's national imbizo, the ANC’s secretary general Gwede Mantashe says ANC MPs must know where their loyalties lie.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says voting with the opposition is the highest level of betrayal.

The Constitutional Court is preparing to hand down its judgement in the United Democratic Movement’s case for Parliament to allow a secret vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Mantashe says the idea that the country must be put first and not the ANC is problematic.

He addressed the South African Communist Party imbizo in Boksburg earlier today.

The ANC’s secretary general says ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) must know where their loyalties lie.

“The say we support a motion against whomsoever, it doesn’t matter how irritated or how bad that person in the ANC, and we support the opposition – that is the highest level of betrayal.”

He believes the MPs must put the ANC first.

“There is a concept that is thrown at us all the time: ‘put the country first, not the ANC’. Very problematic concept.”

Earlier this week the Economic Freedom Fighters told the constitutional court ANC MPs must act in fulfilment of their oath of office even when it's contrary to the wishes of their party, adding that their duty is primarily to the electorate and the Constitution.